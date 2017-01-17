WSJ: GM to Invest $1 Billion in US Factories

By Jason Devaney — WSJ

General Motors will reportedly invest at least $1 billion in several of its factories in the United States, a move that will create more than 1,000 jobs.

The Wall Street Journal reported GM could announce the news as early as Tuesday.

The news about the carmaker comes less than two weeks after President-elect Donald Trump called out GM on Twitter for making its Chevy Cruze in Mexico and then shipping the cars to the U.S. without paying border taxes.

And last week during a press conference, Trump turned up the pressure on GM by praising Ford and Fiat Chrysler for investing in the U.S. and adding jobs. Then he said, “I hope that General Motors will be following. And I think they will be.”

GM’s general counsel Craig Glidden told The Journal the decision to invest more at its American plants did not happen overnight.

“This is something we’ve been undertaking for some period of time,” Glidden said. “It’s really getting our story told in a way that is I think complete and fulsome.”

Fiat Chrysler has committed to investing $1 billion in two U.S. factories and will build three new Jeep vehicles, which will create 2,000 new jobs. Ford, meanwhile, scrapped plans to build a plant in Mexico and will instead spend $700 million to expand a Michigan plant. Trump thanked both automakers via Twitter last week.