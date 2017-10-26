WOOLLEY: Russian Collusion Story is No Longer About Trump. Mueller Must Resign

Crowds that chanted “Lock Her Up” may not have been off the Hillary Clinton mark

By Lynn Woolley

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — It now appears that the Democratic Party and the Federal Bureau of Investigation paid to have Russians compile a dossier to smear then-candidate Donald Trump. This smacks of collusion.

The Democrats are right; we can’t have this. First, the special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller is too compromised to be trusted. He must step down immediately.

Second, Congress must use its oversight powers to investigate the role of the FBI to determine its complicity in colluding with a foreign power to influence a U.S. election.

Third, it is likely that a different special prosecutor should be named to look into a variety of possible crimes – including the possibility of treason – that Congress is not equipped to investigate. That investigation should determine what crimes were committed, who goes to jail, and what happens to the FBI.

The Russian Collusion story is no longer about just President Trump.

Trump may be the victim of Russian collusion. Strange as it seems, the CNN version of this story has been turned on its heels. Here’s what we now know:

• The Hillary Clinton Campaign & the Democratic National Committee jointly paid for the Russian Dossier.

• They ran their payments through the U.S. law firm Perkins Coie.

• Perkins Coie hired an opposition research company, Fusion GPS.

• Fusion GPS hired a retired British spy, Christopher Steele, who worked to assemble the report.

• The dossier is based mostly on anonymous sources connected to the Kremlin.

• Executives of Fusion GPS pleaded the 5th Amendment before the House Intelligence Committee.

• Democrats, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, have sought to protect Fusion GPS.

The main questions are this:

• What did Hillary Clinton know and when did she know it?

• What was then-DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s role?

• Did the FBI participate in a Russian effort to disrupt our election?

• What did former Director Mueller know?

• What did then-Director James Comey know?

But there are LOTS of other questions

• Did this questionable dossier lead to the “unmasking” of people close to Trump?

• How did BUZZFEED obtain the dossier?

• Did Russian interests pay off the Clintons in the Uranium One deal, and was that a Russian bribery scheme?

• Who negotiated the $145,000,000 donation to the Clinton Foundation & how did Bill get a $500,000 speech deal?

• What was the role of the Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group lobbying firm?

The BIG question may be this: Did anyone commit treason? Or any company? Or any governmental agency?

Of course, I’m thinking Hillary Clinton, other top Dems and the FBI. The nation’s top police agency is at the heart of this scandal – in as deeply as Mueller, Comey, and Clinton.

Video: Hannity: ‘Robert Mueller Should Resign’ From Russia Probe Over ‘Conflict of Interest’

The 1st step is for Mueller to resign as Special Counsel

At that point, Attorney General Jeff Session should un-recuse himself from this investigation and appoint a special prosecutor – a Trey Gowdy type to delve into it all.

It appears that Robert Mueller is far too compromised to remain in office. And the crowd that chanted of Hillary Clinton, “Lock Her Up,” may not have been too far off the mark.

But even if Mueller goes away and Hillary goes to jail, we still have to repair and rebuild a badly damaged agency that we have long respected. The FBI, in its current state, is no longer worthy of our trust.

Lynn Woolley is a Texas-based, syndicated radio talk-show host and author who blogs at WBDaily.com. The Lynn Woolley Show can be heard Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 11:00 am in Lubbock-Amarillo (KVOP 1090), Midland-Odessa (KCRS 550), Waco (KBBW 1010) & Temple-Killeen-Ft. Hood (KTEM 1400) and Navasota. Contact Woolley at Lynn@BeLogical.com