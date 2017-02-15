WOOLLEY: Gov. Abbott to Force Left-Wing Sheriff to Obey the Law

These two cases prove that Sanctuary policies cost American lives.

By Lynn Woolley

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – What is it about Democrats that they think laws are only supposed to be enforced if they agree with the left-wing agenda? Note that President Obama did not enforce the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) simply because he did not like it.

Neither did he enforce the nation’s immigration laws.

So along comes the newly elected Travis County Sheriff, Sally Hernandez (right,) who announces that, starting February 1, she will end the Department’s policy on honoring all jail detainers requested by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Texas Governor Greg Abbott intends to make an example of her.

He says if she follows through with that threat, then her jail will become the first in Texas to lose taxpayer money over Sanctuary City policies. The Governor is right. The Kate Steinle case in San Francisco and the Jenny Garcia case in Austin are testament.

These two cases prove that Sanctuary policies cost American lives.

32 year-old Kate Steinle was a young woman who was shot while walking along a pier in San Francisco with her father, Jim Steinle. She died after being struck by a random bullet allegedly fired by an illegal alien named Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez who had been deported five times.

Mr. Steinle performed CPR on his daughter, but to no avail. She died two hours later at San Francisco General Hospital.

President Trump has cited the Steinle case as a reason for ending Sanctuary City policies. Bill O’Reilly has used his FOX News Channel show to promote passage of “Kate’s Law” to establish mandatory minimum sentences for deported illegals who return to the United States. Democrats have opposed the law and prevented its passage.

Jenny Garcia was a legal immigrant from Cuba who was brutally murdered after rebuffing the romantic advances of an illegal alien sex offender named David Diaz Morales. After Jenny declined to be his girlfriend, he surprised her at her home in Austin. He tied her up, gagged her, and raped her before stabbing her in the chest with a butcher knife.

About a year prior, Morales had been arrested for molesting a 12-year-old girl, but no charges were filed. Austin’s Sanctuary policies at the time saved him from being deported. Morales had previously been deported and had returned, which would have landed him in jail had there been a Kate’s Law in effect.

In other words – Sanctuary policies killed both Kate and Jenny.

Why can liberal Democrats not see this?

Sheriff Hernandez in Austin doesn’t have to look far to see how the policies of then-District Attorney Ronnie Earle failed Jenny Garcia. Surely she knows the tears shed by Jenny’s father Humberto as he crusaded to obtain “Justice for Jenny,” something he found to be fleeting.

A number of big cities have so-called Sanctuary City policies. They need to stop.

New York City and Chicago have formal policies that prevent local law enforcement agencies from working with ICE to detain criminal aliens. Other cities have informal policies. In all these cases, it is liberal elected officials refusing to obey laws on the books – apparently following the example of former President Obama who acted the same way.

Perhaps not enforcing DOMA didn’t get anybody killed. But Sanctuary policies are different.

Even so, the Declaration of Independence says that we are “a nation of laws and not men.” We once were – but not during the era of Obama.

As a party, Democrats seem to believe that appeasing a political constituency is more important than American lives. No, this doesn’t happen every day. But it does happen.

Texas must support President Trump, and Governor Abbott, and vigorously oppose elected officials like Hernandez who put their ideology above the law.



Lynn Woolley is a Texas-based, syndicated radio talk-show host and author who blogs at WBDaily.com. The Lynn Woolley Show can be heard Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 11:00 am in Lubbock-Amarillo (KVOP 1090), Midland-Odessa (KCRS 550), Waco (KBBW 1010) & Temple-Killeen-Ft. Hood (KTEM 1400) and Navasota. Contact Woolley at Lynn@BeLogical.com