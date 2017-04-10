Williams to Throw 1st Pitch at “Stand up 2 Cancer Night”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin) on Tuesday evening will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a local high school baseball stadium where the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs will face the Harker Heights Knights.

The game will occur during “Stand up 2 Cancer Night” to raise awareness for Harker Heights coach, Kye Robertson who was diagnosed with leukemia. Williams represents Copperas Cove and the 25th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

What: Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin) on Tuesday evening will throw out the first pitch on “Stand up 2 Cancer Night”

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Time: 6:45pm CT

Location: Harker Heights High School Baseball Stadium: 1001 E FM 2410 Road, Harker Heights, Texas 76548

Open to Press: Yes