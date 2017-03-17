Williams Holds First Hearing as Vice Chair

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, Thursday morning presided over his first subcommittee hearing as vice chair of the subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade.

Williams, who serves alongside the subcommittee chair, Congressman Andy Barr of Kentucky, has been critical of U.S. economic growth since the Great Recession, which has been declared the weakest recovery since World War II.

“Now, more than ever, a sound, transparent monetary policy is needed to ensure our economy doesn’t continue to underperform. It is vital we create certainty for the American economy which has grown tired of guessing where monetary policy is headed,” Williams said. “Our economy needs an effective strategy that works for all Americans and doesn’t pick winners and doesn’t pick losers.”

Click here or on the image below to watch vice chair Williams’ opening remarks at the Financial Services Committee Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade: