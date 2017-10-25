Why Conservatives are Far More Feminist Than Liberals

“We don’t tell women they’re traitors to their gender if they don’t vote for our candidates.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “The left wants you to think they have a monopoly on feminism. But in reality, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Here’s why conservatives are, and always will be better feminists than liberals” says Brittany Hughes of Media Research Center TV.

“For one thing… we don’t tell women that they’re traitors to their gender if they don’t vote for our candidates. True feminism is not a left-wing worldview that says the government knows how to run your life better than you. True feminism is the freedom to run it yourself.

“We can list out all the reasons why conservatives are better feminists than liberals,” Hughes said.