White House’s All-Female Communications Team Is a Historical 1st

Young Women Climb to the Top of their Field in the Trump White House

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — After Hope Hicks was promoted to the senior administration position of White House Communications Director, and while Sarah Huckabee Sanders serves as President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary, Mercedes Schlapp was recently named Senior Strategic Communications Advisor in a White House that is promoting women like none ever before it.

But you won’t find the story of these young women working their way up the power-charged political career-ladder covered in any of the “so-called” Women’s Magazines.

The Daily Signal catalogs the issue of Women In Politics, and how the Trump White House is changing things like never before, in this video.