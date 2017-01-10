Wayne Christian Sworn-In ss Texas Railroad Commissioner

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian took his oath of office with more than 250 of his closest friends, family and supporters in attendance. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz administered the oath of office, while Attorney General Ken Paxton, Sen. Bryan Hughes, Sen. Charles Perry and Rep. Phil King gave remarks.

“It is a tremendous honor and responsibility to serve the State of Texas in this capacity,” said Christian. “It was truly humbling to see so many from across the state come out to wish me good luck and give me encouragement as I start this new endeavor.

“I look forward to ensuring the Texas Railroad Commission continues its 125-year legacy of encouraging responsible energy production and creating jobs,” continued Christian.

Senator-Elect Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) said, “A lot of politicians talk about how brave they are, but people like Wayne Christian, rather than professing his courage, has lived it. East Texans like myself are excited to finally have an East Texan serving in statewide office.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “Wayne is a man of character who lives by the principles he claims to live by and no one can debate that. It is clear from the moment I met Wayne that he walks by faith and never strays from his values.”

In his opening, Sen. Cruz, said, “I cannot think of a better testament to your career and legacy than the high caliber men and women assembled in this room. One of the exciting things about Texas is the caliber of the conservative leaders that have stepped forward, leaders like Wayne who are battle-tested.

“There are parts of the world that think of energy production as bad but Texas believes that free-people developing our God-given natural resources is good for everyone,” continued Cruz. “There is no opportunity for job creation and economic growth greater than the opportunities in energy.”