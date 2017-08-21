Wake Up—Mitch & Paul!

By Katie Kieffer

Waiter! Bring ice water! We need to wake up our lethargic congressional leaders, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Paul Ryan. Because when they snooze, America loses.

How do these two knuckleheads keep getting elected? It might be better if we had elected two La-Z-Boy armchairs to office. Neutrality is better than betrayal.

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump recently tweeted.

Sad indeed. We voted for Trump, and Republican legislators who were up for election in 2016, because we trusted their commitment to three simple promises: 1.) secure our country; 2.) reform healthcare; and 3.) revitalize the economy.

So far, Republicans are 0 for 3 on delivery. President Trump tees them up, and they whiff. On purpose. Every single time.

Wayne Gretzky is one of the greatest athletes of all time—but never won the Stanley Cup without a team. Likewise, the President of the United States is the world’s most powerful politician, but he can’t score a legislative hat trick if no one’s there to guard the net or pass him the puck.

Tweedledum and Tweedledee

Sen. McConnell is the Senate Majority Leader and Sen. Ryan is the House Speaker. These two men have the power to corral their fellow Republicans in support of President Trump’s agenda—or they can sit back and twiddle their thumbs and watch the Press, Democrats and George-Soros’ professional protestors sic on Trump. Like a pack of mad dogs.

Here are three examples of how Republicans have helped Democrats more than President Trump so far this year: Republicans allowed multiple health care reform bills to die; placed sanctions on Russia for supposedly interfering with our election process (despite Trump’s request to drop the sanctions as he sought to strengthen diplomatic ties with Russia); and empowered a bipartisan investigation into the Trump family’s so-called collusion with Russia.

This has to stop.

Blocking Big Yawners

Yapping and yawning are synonymous these days for congressional Republicans. Every other Autumn, Republicans roll up their sleeves (for cameras, not actual work) and begin moving their mouths—smiling mechanically and robotically—and telling us everything we want to hear, almost exactly the way they told us last year.

“Next year… Obamacare will be gone,” Ryan promised us before the 2016 elections.

Yeah. Right.

And after promising to “repeal” Obamacare, McConnell completely folded without bothering to pressure RINOs in his camp (like Sen. McCain) to keep their promises to voters. Instead, McConnell defended his drowsy leadership style in July, saying: “If Senate Republicans can’t get the 50 votes required to get an Obamacare repeal and replacement over the finish line, they may have to work with Democrats to repair the existing marketplace.”

Well, we all know Democrats never compromise. Only Republicans do that. Except Republicans do it so often and so poorly that it’s not compromise, it’s capitulation. Which is why we’re in a state of economic stagnancy and Obamacare seems here to stay.

Once safely re-elected, RINOs know that most of us voters will be so grateful to stop seeing their ads that we will basically forget about them and return to our own busy lives. Which is exactly what most politicians (with rare exceptions like George Washington) want: constituents to forget that they exist. That way, no one will ever hold them accountable for anything they promise.

It’s a vicious cycle.

Make the 2018 Midterms the election for which you team up with your neighbors and friends and vow to fire every Republican who wouldn’t work with President Trump—but would effectively work with the Democrats. From now on, we will not sit idly by as they hit the “snooze” button.