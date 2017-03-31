Voter Fraud: Democrat Activist Pleads Guilty to 14 of 35 Counts

The thing Democrats, Liberal Left say doesn’t happen, happened again

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — A 34 year old liberal activist from the state of Ohio, Rebecca A. Hammonds, who was originally charged with 35 counts, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of Voter Fraud earlier in March and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Hammonds (at right,) a paid canvasser for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, a liberal activist group active in registering voters in Columbiana County during September and October 2015, was charged with “falsely registering people to vote and forging signatures on voter registration forms,” according to the Salem News.

In October of 2015, the County Elections Board Director contacted the Sheriff’s Office after his staff began finding discrepancies in voter registration applications filed by the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, including five submitted in the name of dead people.

The sheriff’s office conducted the initial probe before turning the investigation over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a division of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which handled the prosecution.

“I just can’t overlook this. You attempted to violate the integrity of our election process in the county,” Judge C. Ashley Pike said at Hammonds’ sentencing.

“You made a mockery of our system. If 180 days (in the county jail) doesn’t teach you a lesson, nothing will.”

While there may have not been a quota system in place, Hammonds told Judge Pike she felt pressure to sign up as many registered voters as possible after being told the canvassers’ failure to meet certain goals could result in the Ohio Organizing Collaborative’s local funding being pulled.

“I just felt I needed to keep the numbers up,” Hammonds said.

Hammonds faced one year in prison for each count of voter fraud, but was sentenced to only six months.

“It was fraud. It was dozens of forms where people that were deceased or just forged flat out,” said Adam Booth, Columbiana County Elections Director. “They signed their name and it wasn’t even the voter, the wrong date of birth, wrong streets,” said Booth, according to WFMJ.

Booth said Hammonds was caught because he and his office “take the precautions and double check to make sure that all the information matches up, from their first name, middle name, last name, to all the identifiers.”

Democrats have long been suspected of committing voter fraud, and have been quick to call foul whenever conservatives bring up the serious issue, labeling such fraud as a myth used to enact “racist” laws which would require individuals to show a simple form of photo ID before voting.

At her sentencing, Brian Deckert, an associate assistant attorney general, said Hammonds was being paid at an hourly rate, and not per signature.

“According to Democratic operative Scott Foval, who works for top Democratic operative Bob Creamer, operatives rent cars to drive to different sites,” said Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro.

“Foval said, ‘You can’t prove conspiracy. You know what? We’ve been busing people in to deal with you f***ing a******s for 50 years, and we’re not going to stop now.'”

Despite persistent nationwide claims by Democrats and others on the left that voter fraud does not exist, recent videos produced by Project Veritas revealed that during the 2016 Election voter fraud did occur, and was often a coordinated effort by Democrats.