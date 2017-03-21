U.S. Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Rep. Cuellar with Spirit of Enterprise Award for 11th Time

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today honored Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) with the Spirit of Enterprise Award, given in recognition of his support for pro-growth policies in the second session of the 114th Congress. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has bestowed this award to Congressman Cuellar 11 times since he entered the United States Congress in 2005.

Suzanne Clark, Senior Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, presenting the Spirit of Enterprise award to Congressman Cuellar

“Businesses of all shapes and sizes need sound, commonsense policy in place in order to get off the ground, grow, and succeed,” said Thomas J. Donohue, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The Spirit of Enterprise Award recognizes those members of Congress who have done what’s right for our friends, family, and neighbors running businesses across the country. We applaud Congressman Cuellar for his commitment to free enterprise and economic growth.”

The Chamber’s prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation as outlined in the Chamber’s annual scorecard, How They Voted. Members who supported the Chamber’s position on at least 70 percent of those votes qualify to receive the award.

During the second session of the 114th Congress, the Chamber scored members on 8 Senate votes and 14 House votes related to access to capital for small businesses, ensuring our workforce has the skills necessary for the jobs of tomorrow, and helping American manufacturers compete in a global economy. In addition, votes in support of building our national water infrastructure system, protecting intellectual property, and updating energy policy also factored into scoring.

On March 16, 2017, Congressman Cuellar spoke to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which is affiliated with the national Chamber organization, during their legislative summit in Washington, DC.

At that event, he said, “I know that what businesses want most from government is stability and predictability. Right now, what you’re getting is change and uncertainty. But I will continue to do my best to support you, as a legislator and a member of the Appropriations Committee.”

This is the 29th year that the U.S. Chamber has formally honored the accomplishments of this select group of members of Congress.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.