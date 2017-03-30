TXOGA’s Todd Staples Talks: A Texas State Budget Forecast from the Oil & Gas Perspective

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “The 49 other states would trade immediately to be in our shoes,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association tells Insider’s Jim Cardle.

“Let me restate that… Maybe 47 or 48 other states, I’m not sure about California or New York.

“But, Texas’ State Legislators know that the State Budget difficulty they’re currently facing is because in 2015, oil & gas paid $13.8 billion dollars in State & Local Taxes or royalties. In 2016, that number declined to $9.4 billion,” Staples says.