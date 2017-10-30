TWC Announces Finalists for 2017 Texas Workforce Solutions Employers of the Year

Lackland Security named as Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced today that Brownwood Regional Medical Center of Brownwood, Domtar Personal Care of Waco and Shannon Health of San Angelo are the finalists for the 2017 Texas Workforce Solutions Large Employer of the Year Award. Arrow Ford of Abilene, Big Creek Construction Ltd. of Lorena and Denison Industries of Denison are the finalists for the 2017 Texas Workforce Solutions Small Employer of the Year Award.

This year also marks the inaugural Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year Award, which honors a private-sector employer whose efforts to recruit and hire veterans have had a significant effect on the local workforce development area and across the state. This year’s winner is Lackland Security (Lackland) in Fort Worth. Lackland currently has 40 full-time employees, of which 34 are veterans. To ensure that veterans are aware of its hiring practices, Lackland teams with organizations that are strong supporters and sponsors of employment programs for veterans and their families.

“I am proud to recognize these wonderful employers for their contributions to the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “The dedication and leadership shown by these employers creates value for the Texas economy, and we honor their commitment through this year’s Employer of the Year Award Finalist nominations.”

The seven finalists were chosen from among 56 private-sector employers nominated by local workforce partners for their contributions to the Texas workforce through innovation and collaboration with their local Workforce Solutions Office and their local community.

“We are proud of these Texas employers for the value they place in their communities by promoting strong economic growth and for their efforts in hiring veterans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “These finalists are setting new standards for Texas employers, and TWC is honored to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements.”

These employers exemplify TWC’s mission to promote and support a workforce system that creates value and offers employers, individuals and communities the opportunity to achieve and sustain economic prosperity.

“These companies exhibit great dedication to their employees and local communities and provide positive working environments,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “These finalists represent a commitment to the Texas workforce through their ongoing development and training efforts.”

The 2017 Employer of the Year winners will be announced at the 21st Annual Texas Workforce Conference Employer Award luncheon, which will take place at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Also being honored at the luncheon are 28 Local Employer of Excellence award recipients who will be recognized for their involvement with the Texas workforce system and the positive contributions they have made to employers, workers and their communities.