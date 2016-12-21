Trump’s Historic Transition Pace: “There really has not been a break since the day he won the election.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “This is such a different political world, we’re not used to any of this. It’s not as if we need any reminders. Trump has dominated the news cycle, and its almost like Barack Obama has disappeared and Trump is

already president. He is all we talk about,” says Paul Sracic (right,) a political science professor at Youngstown State University.

“He is already saving or creating jobs, with what happened with Carrier, along with the big but vague announcement with a Japanese billionaire who said he was going to invest $50 billion in the American economy and jobs. There really has not been a break since the day he won the election,” Sracic said.

Trump’s bulldog style has agitated and caused great concern among journalists, scholars and establishment figures who are stunned by his unorthodox tweets announcing job creations, hitting back at a union leader who took a shot at him, or calling out a major manufacturer like Boeing for its cost to build a new-generation Air Force One.

“There is so much happening at the same time, but the overriding thing that we are seeing is that Donald Trump is doing really, really well,” Sracic said.

As a political scientist, Sracic is astounded at the way Trump is carrying out his transition — being historic in its pace — and at how it is being viewed very differently by the people who voted for him, than by the people who report on or define him in academic terms.

“We know how the other way works out, the way we’ve been doing things for years,” Sracic said, but we don’t know how this way will work out.

“So, while everyone is sort of attacking him from all sides, it is not affecting him with the voters, just like it didn’t affect him during the election,” Sracic said. “If anything, it’s like he is becoming more popular.”

And that is why most people didn’t pick up on the fact that he was going to win: They could not believe his behavior could equate to a victory.

Sracic warns that the press, the political class, academics, and the establishment still do not understand that his unorthodoxy is popular among voters.

The headline should be that Trump not only won the election, said Sracic, but that he is winning the post-election as well.

“Our criticism as academics and journalists can’t be, ‘Well, this isn’t how you do it.’ It forces all of us to step back and say, ‘Well, maybe there is a different way of doing it,’ ” Sracic said.

“Because, if we just dismiss it, then we won’t be listened to at all, because the public is tired of things being done the way they have always been done.”

Maybe that’s the lesson — that we have to start thinking more simply.

“It is a mistake that the press has made for a long time,” he said. “They almost always have a knee-jerk reaction against Republican candidates… So reporters disarm themselves and people don’t believe it when they say Trump is doing something bad, because they already have this perception the press was going to say that anyway because it always says that about Republicans.”

Instead, the press needs to figure out why Trump is so popular and if there is any way this might be able to work.

“Certainly they were willing to do that with Obama,” said Sracic.

He said most media are “still reporting this from Washington and New York” perspectives, when it should “get down inside America and see it from another point of view.”

Whether or not they will, only time will tell.