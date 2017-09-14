Trump tells Cuellar that he “Doesn’t Want to Wait Six Months” For DACA Reform

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “I and a bi-partisan group of fellow lawmakers sat down with the President to discuss the Fall agenda this afternoon. During the meeting the President reassured me that he does not want to wait six months for Congress to come up with a solution for our nation’s young immigrants and that he is committed to supporting legislation on the House floor for DACA recipients. He then went as far as to say that there will be a floor vote on DACA legislation.”

“I hope the President is true to this word. These young people have committed no crimes for which they are responsible and have fully complied with all the requirements that our government has placed upon them. The vast majority of DACA recipients are outstanding members of our community that pay taxes and contribute greatly to our nation. Making sure we have the proper legislation, that is not bogged down with partisan extraneous proposals, ready to pass both chambers is one of my top priorities. I encourage my colleagues to do what’s right for these young people who are Americans and who have only known the United States to be their home.”