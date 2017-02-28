Trump: Obama Behind Protests, Leaks

By Greg Richter – NewsMax.com

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday he believes the leaks coming out of the government are from holdovers from President Barack Obama’s administration.

In a preview of an interview set to air in full on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, Trump told Fox’s Brian Kilmeade not only does he believe Obama is behind the protests at the town halls of Republican House and Senate members in recent days, he also has his people leaking information to the press.

“Well, you never know exactly what’s happening behind the scenes,” Trump said. “But I think President Obama’s behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group.”

Some of the leaks, he added, are “very serious” because they endanger national security, Trump said, but added, “I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue.”

Trump has previously denounced leaks that led to the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and said the real story is the leaks were against the law.

Organizing for Action, the successor to Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, published a guide on its Facebook page for how to attend recent town halls and call out Republicans over Trump’s immigration reform efforts and plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, the former president’s signature healthcare law.

As for the leaks, Trump is not alone in saying Obama holdovers are behind them.

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh called them “deep state” operators inside the intelligence community who are thwarting Trump’s efforts.

“That would be at the CIA; that would be at the Defense Intelligence Agency; that would be at the National Security Agency,” he said on his Feb. 15 show. “They are there. They were not elected. They were appointed.

“Maybe Bill Clinton put them in there, and they have remained, and it is they who are leaking elements of, say, the Flynn phone call with the Russian ambassador. They are not providing a transcript of the entire call. They are only presenting excerpts they want us to see.”