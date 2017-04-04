Trump, Conservatives Working on Deal to Revive Healthcare Bill

NewsMax.com

President Donald Trump and Republicans in the House have resumed their discussions around healthcare reform and may be close to bringing the American Health Care Act back to life, according to Politico.

The website reports that Trump held meetings with members of the moderate Tuesday Group on Monday about potential changes to the healthcare bill whose scheduled March 24 vote on the House floor was canceled because of a lack of support.

Recent talks are aimed at making the bill more pleasing to the House Freedom Caucus, whose opposition to the legislation led to House Speaker Paul Ryan withdrawing it from the docket.

Politico cites GOP sources who said changes to the bill could include giving governors the power to opt out of certain regulations on the health insurance industry that are part of the 2010 Obamacare law.

Though some lawmakers said the White House is hoping to have a vote as soon as this week, North Carolina GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, the Freedom Caucus chairman, cautioned against setting “artificial” deadlines, The Hill reported.

“There is no deal in principle; there is a solid idea that was offered,” Meadows said after a meeting Monday night, The Hill reported. “We’re certainly encouraged by the progress we seem to be making.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday afternoon the president is continuing to talk with lawmakers — on both sides of the aisle — as he seeks to reform the nation’s healthcare industry by repealing and replacing Obamacare.

“The president continues to work hard. He’s having the conversations,” Spicer said. “Members have reached out to him to make their suggestions known.”

Trump’s aforementioned Tuesday Group meeting included Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), who told Politico the lawmakers gave Trump the go-ahead to move forward with the potential changes to the bill.

Vice President Mike Pence, according to Politico, was scheduled to meet with the Freedom Caucus Monday night.

Sen. Rand Paul, meanwhile, played golf with Trump over the weekend and the pair discussed Paul’s opposition to the AHCA and how Trump could make it more appealing to the Kentucky Republican.