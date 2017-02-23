Trump Announces 1st Steps to Securing Nation’s Borders, Including Federalizing Local Law Enforcement If Sanctuary Cities Do Not Cooperate

By George Rodriguez, El Conservador

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, President Trump announced his first steps to address the illegal immigration problems in the U.S. The plan calls for the Department of Homeland Security to hire thousands of new officers and for fast-tracking deportations. It would also give federal authorities more power to aggressively detain and deport illegal immigrants inside the country and along U.S. borders.

Specifically, the plan calls for 10,000 additional ICE officers and agents and 5,000 new hires at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. This is to help federal agencies that have been overwhelmed by the tsunami of illegal and legal immigration over the past few years. The surge has created delays in processing legal and illegal immigrants, as well as creating a significant national security for the United States.

DHS secretary John Kelly said there have been 10,000 to 15,000 more apprehensions along that border between 2015 and 2016 than in previous years.

Another part of the announced plan is building a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border, which Kelly called, “necessary.” This is a controversial action, but something many Americans want to see happen.

Priority for deportation will be criminal aliens the have demonstrated their disregard for the rule of law and pose a threat to the people of the United States.

Also, there will be an expanded relationship with local law enforcement which will be implemented through Section 287(g) of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act. It allows DHS to deputize state and local law-enforcement officers so they can function as federal immigration agents. Section 287(g) could be used in those instances where local officials refuse to cooperate with ICE such as the self-declared “Sanctuary Cities”.

The federalizing of local law enforcement has precedence for protecting citizens. Liberals/leftists and Democrats who might have selective memories should remember that in 1957, President Dwight Eisenhower (a Republican) federalize the Arkansas National Guard after Governor Orval Faubus (a Democrat) refused to obey the law and integrate Little Rock’s Central high school. They key here is when local/state officials refuse to obey and support the law that endangers citizens.

Of course, the liberals are “outraged” at Pres. Trump’s plan claiming it will infringe on civil rights and create more fear among undocumented aliens. A simple solution to that problem is…don’t enter or reside in the USA illegally.

We should applaud these first steps Pres. Trump has taken to protect the sovereignty of the USA and the safety of its states and citizens.