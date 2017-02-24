Cong. Conaway: Touring Border, Visiting GE Service Center, Deliveries with Meals on Wheels

Congressman Mike Conaway

Touring the Border

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Earlier this week, I joined Senators John Cornyn, Dean Heller, and Thom Tillis, and Reps. John Carter and David Rouzer for a tour of border, beginning with the McAllen, Texas Border Patrol Station and Centralized Processing Center.

We had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers about their experiences working at the border. It’s incredibly helpful to hear from the folks on the ground about what resources they need to successfully carry out their jobs, as well as the most vulnerable parts of the border.

Later in the day, we traveled to see some existing border fencing, and take a boat tour of the Rio Grande. This gave us a chance to see what security barriers and measures are currently in place, as well as the unique protection needs for this section of the border.

Visiting a GE Service Center

After returning to the district after the border tour, I visited a GE O&G facility in Odessa, Texas. This service center helps keep energy equipment running, which keeps our country going. I had the opportunity to not only tour the facility, but to also talk with about 50 employees for a town hall style meeting.

Making Deliveries with Meals on Wheels

Organizations like Meals on Wheels do a tremendous amount of good for members of our communities who are in need. I had a wonderful time this week in Ballinger helping out with meal deliveries. KTAB caught up with us, and ran a segment on the news to promote this terrific organization, which you can watch by clicking here. Thanks to the folks at Meals on Wheels for letting me be a part of the work that you do everyday.