TLR Launches New Webpage Highlighting Hailstorm Lawsuit Abuse

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – – Texans for Lawsuit Reform (TLR) today launched www.tortreform.com/hail, a new webpage that will serve as a one-stop-shop for data, news and multimedia content dedicated to highlighting the worst lawsuit abuse in Texas today – lawyer-driven, hail-related litigation.

“Storm-chasing lawyers are getting rich off Texas families, talking them into filing unnecessary lawsuits after hailstorms and jeopardizing property insurance affordability and availability for every Texas homeowner,” TLR Communications Director Lucy Nashed said. “Tortreform.com/hail puts a variety of resources about hailstorm lawsuit abuse at the fingertips of Texas homeowners and lawmakers, and helps explain why this lucrative cottage industry has spread across Texas.”

The website features statewide property lawsuit data, as well as data from the top ten most litigious counties in Texas, spanning the Rio Grande Valley to North Texas to the Gulf Coast. It also features “Hail 101,” a one-minute web video explaining the mass-litigation model that storm-chasing lawyers use to profit off Texas homeowners after hailstorms. Texans can sign up on the webpage to support efforts to stop hail-related lawsuit abuse and receive the latest news about reforms in the Legislature.

The site also compiles news articles from across the state, as well as original content created by TLR in its newsletter, The Advocate, highlighting how hail-related lawsuit abuse is hurting Texas families and the measures that can be implemented to stop it. The page will be updated with new content as lawmakers work to address this issue during the 85th Legislative Session.

For more than two decades, TLR has worked to restore balance, common-sense and fairness to Texas’ civil justice system. These principled reforms have helped grow Texas’ economy and made the state a national example for successful tort reform.

Please visit www.tortreform.com/hail for more information about hailstorm lawsuit abuse.