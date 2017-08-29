McCAUL: America Faces Racial Intolerance Threats from Domestic Terrorists, Other Extremist Groups

Congressman Michael T. McCaul

As I said last week, we must condemn the hate which fueled the violence we saw in Charlottesville, Virginia. Racial intolerance deserves no place in America and we cannot let this hatred and bigotry continue. Last week we also stood with our allies in Barcelona, Spain as the city fell victim to a terror attack. These two attacks in just one week shows us terrorism, whether foreign or domestic, is an evolving threat that needs to be countered.

In light of this, I announced that I will host a hearing on September 12th to discuss the most serious threats America faces. Leaders from the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Counterterrorism Center are invited as our witnesses. I strongly encourage Members of both parties to engage the witnesses on the dangers posed by domestic terrorists and other extremist groups.

You can read my full letter regarding the hearing by clicking here

Now Law: Bill to Improve Pediatric Cancer Research

Friday was a big win for children battling cancer – the number one cause of pediatric deaths. My RACE for Children Act is now law, giving these children a hope for the future!

The legislative process is not always easy, but achieving significant victories such as this one for our children is one of the most rewarding aspects of my job. I believe it is incumbent upon each of us – especially those elected to serve – to do our part to rid this world of cancer, for the sake of my children and yours. Legislation like this is not signed into law without a lot of help, and there are many people who played an important role in this bill becoming law. A special “thank you” to my dear friend Sadie Keller from Texas who traveled to Washington advocating for this bill and always reminds me that ‘together we can make a difference.’

As the picture illustrates, it may be cloudy now but Sadie and I are looking into the bright future because “together we can make a difference.”

Israel

As a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Chairman of Homeland Security, I joined some of my fellow Chairmen on an educational trip to the Holy Land. Aside from the natural beauty and fantastic experience, the trip was educationally intense. We learned about the national security struggles Israel faces.

This country is surrounded by bad actors on every side, which is why the United States’ support of Israel has always been and continues to be critical. I had the opportunity to see tunnels that were used by Hamas in Gaza and witnessed Jewish people praying at the Western Wall. One of the highlights was the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured below).

“A Common-Sense Approach To Border Security”

At the end of July, I unveiled the Border Security for America Act. This legislation pairs physical infrastructure, such as fencing and walls, with technology and personnel to provide comprehensive security on our southern border. This is a historic, multi-layered defense system that makes it nearly impossible for bad actors to slip through the cracks.

Other members agree that it is time for us to fix this national security issue. Earlier this month, Chairman Bob Goodlatte wrote an op-ed with me to promote this important legislation. Then, just last week, Congressman Mark Meadows wrote an op-ed in the Daily Caller voicing his support for my legislation.

“The time has come for Republicans to ditch the dangerous policies that have dominated in the past and fulfill our promise to the American people by securing our border. Chairman McCaul’s bold legislation and common-sense approach brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.

For the safety and security of our homeland, we need the Border Security for America Act.”

To read Congressman Meadow’s op-ed in the Daily Caller, click here

Legislative Update

The House remains in District Work Period until after Labor Day so there are no votes.

