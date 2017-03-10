Thornberry Urges Action on Panhandle Wildfire Assistance

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) is urging agriculture producers who have suffered livestock and property losses in the recent wildfires to file a Notice of Loss with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to begin the federal assistance process. A Notice of Loss must be filed within 30 days of the time of the loss by phone or in person at a local USDA county service center. County service center locations can be found on their website at https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.

“Sally and I continue to pray for those who have lost so much in recent days, especially the families and friends of Sloan Everett, Cody Crockett, Sydney Wallace, and Cade Koch. Nothing can ever replace the loss of their loved ones,” Thornberry said. “For those who have lost livestock and property, it is important to assess the losses as soon as it is safe and begin the assistance process with the USDA.”

To qualify, you must have legally owned the eligible livestock, poultry, or swine on the day they died, and they must:

Have died due to an eligible weather event on or after Oct. 1, 2011 and no later than 60 days from the end date of the event.

Have been for commercial use in a farming operation on the day they died.

Have died in the calendar year of requested benefits.

The program excludes wild, free-roaming animals, or pets or animals used for recreational purposes, like for hunting, roping, or show.

You must have had possession and control of the livestock and a written agreement with the livestock owner. The specific terms, conditions, and obligations of both parties must be set.

The following resources and information have been provided by the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC).

Agriculture Indemnity Program

Several programs authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill provide benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths due to wildfires and other natural disasters.

The Livestock Indemnity Program provides benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather or disasters.

The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) provides benefits to livestock producers for livestock losses that are not covered under other disaster assistance programs.

For more details, contact your local FSA office. To find your local FSA county office, visit www.offices.usda.gov. To learn more about FSA disaster assistance programs, visit www.disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

Livestock Supply Points

The following livestock supply points are currently receiving and distributing donated feed resources to producers impacted by wildfires. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is not involved in the donation or distribution process. FSA is, however, raising awareness of the supply point locations where resources are available to producers located in counties affected by wildfires.

Supply Point 1

Serving ranchers in Gray, Wheeler and Roberts counties

301 Bull Barn Dr

Pampa, TX

Contact: Mike Jeffcoat

Office: 806-669-8033

Cell: 580-467-0753

Supply Point 2

Serving ranchers in in Ochiltree, Lipscomb, Hemphill and Roberts counties

202 West Main St

Lipscomb, TX

Contact: J.R. Spragg

Office: 806-862-4601

Cell: 806-202-5288

Texas Department of Agriculture Hay Hotline

TDA’s hay hotline helps agricultural producers locate forage and hay supplies for sale. If you need hay or would like to donate hay, visit www.gotexan.org/hayhotlinehome.aspx or call 877-429-1998.

Carcass Disposal

For questions about carcass disposal call the Texas Commission on Environment Quality (TCEQ) at 800-832-8224 or visit their website at www.tceq.texas.gov.

Lost or Found Livestock

If you find cattle or other livestock with official identification, document the number, location of the animal(s), and call the TAHC at 512-719-0733 or 806-354-9335 and TAHC will contact the owner. If you find stray cattle that have a brand, call Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) at 817-332-7064 for brand identification.

If cattle have strayed onto your property, you must report them to the sheriff’s office in the county you are located in within five days of discovery to be eligible for reasonable payment for maintenance of or damages caused by the estray livestock. For more information regarding Texas’ estray laws visit: http://www.statutes.legis.state.tx.us/Docs/AG/htm/AG.142.htm