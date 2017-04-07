Thornberry Statement on BLM’s Admission of Error in Red River Surveys

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) released the following statement in response to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) announcement that it used incorrect methodology in three surveys that are the basis for the federal government’s claims to private property along the Red River:

“The BLM’s admission that it used incorrect methodology in these surveys and the decision to suspend the surveys is welcome news. “The portions of the river that the agency has surveyed strayed widely from the accepted gradient boundary survey method established by the Supreme Court in Oklahoma v. Texas. It is encouraging that the BLM has admitted their error and that all administrative action will be suspended until the matter is resolved. I will continue working with the landowners, local and state officials, and Senator Cornyn (R-TX) until this issue is resolved once and for all.“

A copy of the BLM letter can be found here. Information about Thornberry’s “Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act,” which passed the House earlier this year, can be found here