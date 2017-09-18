Thornberry, Larsen Introduce Bill To Improve Transportation Options For Rural Veterans

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC— U.S. Congressmen Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) and Rick Larsen (D-Everett) introduced “The Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act,” H.R. 3720, to assist veterans in rural areas get to and from their medical appointments.

“One of the primary responsibilities of the federal government is to support the men and women who serve our country,” said Thornberry, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “These men and women have put their lives on the line for our everyday freedoms. We will never truly repay them for their sacrifices, but programs and legislation like this measure are important to better serve our veterans’ needs.”

This Act will help veterans living in rural areas with transportation services and reimbursement for their travel to VA medical facilities. Not only do these initiatives ease the burden for veterans traveling lengthy distances for care, but they have proven to save taxpayer dollars and reduce the number of missed medical appointments at VA.

The Rural Veterans Transportation Enhancement Act will:

Expand a pilot program that reimburses veterans and eligible beneficiaries for travelling to Vet Centers for mental health care and counseling.

Make the Veterans Transportation Service program, which allows local VA facilities to hire drivers and purchase vehicles to transport veterans to their appointments, permanent.

Extend a grant that allows Veterans Service Organizations and State Veterans Service Agencies to explore new approaches to provide transportation or travel assistance.

Expedite the certification process for volunteer drivers serving veterans through the Veterans Transportation Service program.

This legislation is endorsed by the Disabled American Veterans.

A companion bill in the Senate was introduced by Sens. Jon Tester (R-MT) and Patty Murray (D-WA).

Thornberry’s office is available to assist veterans who need help accessing resources. Call his Amarillo office at (806) 371-8844.