THORNBERRY: “I’m incredibly disappointed we did not pass this bill.”

Bill would have lowered premiums 10%, reduced Deficit $150 billion

From Cong. Mac Thornberry

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the House failed to pass a bill that would have repealed and replaced the worst parts of Obamacare. I am incredibly disappointed that we did not pass this bill.

It had its flaws, but it would have been a key first step toward reducing the cost of health insurance, giving patients more say over their health care, and improving Medicaid. It would have also eliminated taxes that are driving up the cost of health care for everyone. It was, without a doubt, better than what we have now under Obamacare.

I stand ready to vote for other proposals that can improve health care in this country. But those who refused to support the bill today share some of the responsibility for what is to come in the weeks, months, and years ahead under Obamacare.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill would have lowered premiums by 10%, reduced the federal deficit by $150 billion, and lowered taxes by nearly $1 trillion. The American Health Care Act would have also:

• Dismantled the Obamacare taxes that have hurt job creators, increased premium and health care costs, and limited options for patients and health care providers, which includes taxes on prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, health-insurance premiums, and medical devices.

• Eliminated the individual and employer mandate penalties;

• Prohibited health insurers from denying coverage or charging more money to patients based on pre-existing conditions.

• Empowered individuals and families to spend their health care dollars the way they want and need by enhancing and expanding Health Savings Accounts – nearly doubling the amount of money people can contribute and broadening how people can use it.

• Helped young adults access health insurance and stabilize the marketplace by allowing dependents to continue staying on their parents’ plan until they are 26.

• Established a Patient & State Stability Fund, which provides states with $115 billion to design programs that meet the unique needs of their patient populations and help low-income Americans afford health care.

• Modernized & Strengthened Medicaid by transitioning to a “per capita allotment” so states can better serve the patients most in need. And

• Helped Americans access affordable, quality health care by providing a monthly tax credit to low and middle-income individuals and families who do not receive insurance through work or a government program.

Congressman Mac Thornberry represents Texas Congressional District 13, and serves as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. He previously served on the House Budget Committee, and was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994.