The Year in Review from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – We have come to the end of 2016, a year of many historic events. We elected a new president, Texas gained almost a half-million more residents and our state continues to serve as a beacon for the nation because of our values and our commitment to conservative principles in governing.

2016 was also a year of sadness as we grieved the loss of five police officers in Dallas. In all, Texas lost 18 law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty this year. We can never waiver in our support for those who serve to protect us. That’s why, in the upcoming legislative session, I have made it a priority to provide bullet proof vests that will protect against a high caliber rifle shot for every officer in Texas who needs one. I am also working to eliminate property taxes for surviving spouses of officers who are killed in the line of duty, just as we do for spouses of those who are killed in military action.

Another highlight in 2016 was the faith-based summit at the Texas Capitol. I helped convene faith leaders throughout the state to help recruit foster parents for the 27,000 children who are in foster care — all of whom are at risk of neglect or abuse. This program has the potential to help us find parents and homes for these children. If your church is not involved, I urge you to checkout this program and take this opportunity to put faith into action.

Looking forward to 2017, I have announced several other top priorities for this legislative session. Property taxes, school choice, sanctuary cities and women’s privacy are at the top of the list. All my priorities reflect my commitment to the conservative principles of maintaining a small but efficient government, reducing taxes, increasing parental rights, fighting for our constitutional rights and protecting our Texas values.

When the new year begins and I gavel-in the next legislative session, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work on these priorities. The battles we know are coming will not be easy, but I am committed to doing the things the voters of Texas elected me to do.

I ask you to pray for our law enforcement officers and for the men and women in our armed services who are defending our freedoms. I also ask that you keep the State Senate in your prayers as we begin the deliberations in January.