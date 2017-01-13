The Texas Association of Health Plans Announces Legislative Priorities For Achieving More Affordable, Valuable & Transparent Health Care

AUSTIN—The Texas Association of Health Plans (TAHP), the statewide trade association representing commercial and public health plans operating in Texas, today announced its legislative priorities for the 85th Texas Legislature:

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we work together to find meaningful solutions that ensure affordable health coverage and care for all Texans,” said Jamie Dudensing, TAHP CEO and a former practicing nurse. “Health plans play an important role in lowering health care costs through private market competition and negotiation, but we are confronting soaring health care prices in Texas and across the nation that are rising at unsustainable rates. These underlying health care costs – especially the exorbitant prices Texans are charged for emergency care, services at freestanding ERs, and prescription drugs – must be addressed. We look forward to working with legislators and the entire health care community in Texas during the 85th Legislature to ensure Texans have access to higher quality, more affordable and transparent health care.”

Copies of TAHP’s Legislative Guides for Commercial Health Insurance and Medicaid can be found here and here.

The Texas Association of Health Plans (TAHP) is the statewide trade association representing private health insurers, health maintenance organizations, and other related health care entities operating in Texas. Our members provide health and supplemental benefits to Texans through employer-sponsored coverage, the individual insurance market, and public programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. TAHP advocates for public and private health care solutions that improve the affordability, access and accountability of health care for many Texans. As the voice for health plans in Texas, TAHP strives to increase public awareness about our members’ services, health care delivery benefits and contributions to communities across Texas.