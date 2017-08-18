The Conservative Millennial, Allie Stuckey: On Political Correctness, the Border Wall & Strong Men

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “The worst thing you can be if you’re a millennial, is a racist. And unfortunately, the attack that everyone who’s against illegal immigration, which everyone should be, is a racist, doesn’t separate the emotions of the issue from the facts on the issue,” says Allie Stuckey, The Conservative Millennial & The Blaze TV Commentator.

“The most compassionate thing you can do, is to start a business and employ people and give them a way of earning their own keep,” Stuckey tells Texas Insider’s Jim Cardle.