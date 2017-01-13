The 85th Legislature Has Begun!

From Representative Jeff Leach

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – This week I had the honor and privilege of taking the oath of office to continue serving the wonderful people of House District 67 in the Texas House of Representatives. It was an immense blessing to have Becky, Brady, Charlotte & Landry join me on the floor of the Texas House to commemorate this special oath as we begin the important work on behalf of District 67 and the State of Texas.

As you may know, the Texas Legislature’s sole constitutional requirement is to pass a balanced state budget for the subsequent two-year period. While we certainly face great challenges with respect to our budget, I am optimistic that we are well-positioned to craft a lean, conservative budget that funds the essential priorities of the state. Additionally, I believe we have an obligation to promote conservative public policies that promote freedom, limit government and reduce red-tape, and allow our families and businesses to thrive. To that end, it is imperative for me to hear from YOU – the people I am elected to serve – and I encourage you to contact my office to express your valued input as we deliberate these critical issues in the coming months.

District Spotlight – Student Leadership Advisory Council

In 2014 my office formed the House District 67 Student Leadership Advisory Council. Comprised of high school students from our community, this educational program provides local student leaders with exposure to the legislative process and the inner-workings of state government. Further, it allows me the opportunity to solicit valued feedback from these bright, young students – the future leaders of our great state! Recently I hosted our first meeting for Class 3 of the House District 67 Student Leadership Advisory Council, where students enjoyed hearing from my friend, Plano Police Chief Greg Rushin. Chief Rushin discussed his role as Chief of Police and the significance of legislative interaction with law enforcement. Stay tuned for more updates on my Student Leadership Advisory Council as we continue our work during the legislative session!

In closing, I want you to know that serving in YOUR Texas House is the honor and privilege of a lifetime and I am incredibly grateful for the trust you have placed in me to serve as your voice and advocate. As always, please contact my office and let us know how we may serve you.