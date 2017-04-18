The 7 Worst Liberal Attacks on Donald Trump’s Family

By John Hawkins

It has always been considered over-the-line to attack the family of your political enemies, but liberals believe those rules don’t apply when it comes to Donald Trump. Him, they hate so much that they’re willing to even go after his children. It’s disgusting, it’s hypocritical and as you are about to see, it’s very, very liberal.

1) Rosie O’Donnell Speculated That Barron Trump Is Autistic. In a typically classy move, Rosie O’Donnell speculated that 10-year-old Barron Trump might be autistic on Twitter.

“Barron Trump autistic? If so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

After she was buried in an avalanche of grief over her attacks on a 10-year-old, Rosie said she meant no harm because speculating about how other people’s children may have some disorder is apparently what caring people do.

2) Saturday Night Live Writer Katie Rich Said Barron Trump Would Be America’s “First Homeschool Shooter.” I know that Donald Trump intimidates liberals, but do they have to take it out on his 10-year old-son by tweeting things like, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter?” Even Saturday Night Live thought that was over-the-line and suspended Katie Rich which of course, prompted liberals to publicly support her because adults bullying a 10-year-old kid is okay as long as his dad is a Republican.

3) The Daily Mail Claimed Melania Trump Was A Prostitute: After claiming that Donald Trump’s wife was an escort in the 90s, the liberals at the Daily Mail got a lawsuit for their trouble. Worse yet, they LOST that lawsuit and had to pay out 2.9 million dollars for their malicious attacks.

4) The Daily Show Pushed The Idea That Donald Trump Wants To Have Sex With His Daughter Ivanka. Trevor Noah from the Daily Show promoted the hashtag #DonaldTrumpWantsToBangHisDaughter. Liberals, being liberals, laughed it up, spread it around twitter and made multiple webpages tied to that phrase. Imagine the reaction to a conservative TV show asking people to spread the hashtag #BarrackObamaWantstoScrewMalia. Congressmen would be asked to disassociate themselves from the show, MSNBC would spend all day talking about it and the Daily Show would attack the show relentlessly. But you know, since Ivanka is a Trump, it’s okay to say things like that about her and her father. Hypocrites.

5) Chelsea Handler Attacked Eric Trump’s Unborn Child. Not only have liberals launched hate at the Trump family, they’ve even gone on to attack the children in the womb as long as they’re Trumps. Chelsea Handler had this to say about Eric Trump’s unborn son, “I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.” First of all, “jeans?” What an idiot. A mean spirited, untalented idiot.

6) Baron Trump Is A “Handsome Date Rapist To Be.” Comedian Steven Spinola, who contributes on Comedy Central, referred to 10-year-old Barron Trump as a “handsome date rapist to be.” He followed that up by saying, “I don’t want my Mom to get raped, but if she does I hope it’s by Barron Trump. Small pp [sic] would be painless and we’d win lots of money in court.” Wow, I would say this guy has no future in comedy, but liberals apparently love nasty attacks on kids and if Sarah Silverman and Margaret Cho have careers–that’s proof that pretty much anyone can make it.

7) Rapper Bow Wow Said He Would Pimp Out Melania Trump. After Donald Trump complained about rapper Snoop Dogg pretending to threaten him with a gun in a music video, the rapper’s nephew Bow Wow tweeted, “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk a– up talking s–t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.” Let’s face it: Melania Trump is worth more than Snoop Dogg and his untalented cousin combined; so if anybody is getting pimped, it would be Snoop and Bow Wow. (PS: Hey, if either of you read this, your names are just stupid.)