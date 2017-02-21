TexProtects, the Texas Association for the Protection of Children, announces partnership with Prevent Child Abuse America

TexProtects is dedicated to healthy child development and the prevention of child abuse and neglect throughout Texas

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (DALLAS, TEXAS) – Two major child abuse prevention nonprofits announced today that they are joining forces to combat child maltreatment in Texas.

TexProtects, the Texas Association for the Protection of Children, has joined Prevent Child Abuse America as the national organization’s Texas chapter. TexProtects will take over and expand upon the previous operations of Prevent Child Abuse Texas.

TexProtects is a statewide organization that already has a strong track record of influencing child protection policy for more than a decade under the direction of founding CEO Madeline McClure. TexProtects led the charge in securing more than $105 million in funding for home visiting prevention programs and passage of 41 bills into law, making a major impact on state child protection policy.

“In 1999, I began a personal mission to protect children from abuse and neglect that eventually grew into founding TexProtects in 2004,” said McClure. “We’ve grown from a tiny start-up with a budget of $50,000 to a $1.3 million full-fledged advocacy organization. Making a connection with a major non-profit with national reach like Prevent Child Abuse America is the next logical step in our growth.”

In 2007, TexProtects initiated and led the passage of the statewide Nurse-Family Partnership Act securing the funding to start eight sites across Texas. In 2012, TexProtects formed the Texas Home Visiting Coalition, leading members and advocates to establish the Texas Home Visiting Program through legislation and new funding, creating a continuum of home visiting programs. TexProtects has aggressively protected and ramped up funding for home visiting every session since.

“We are grateful to the leaders of TexProtects for joining our organization and taking the steps to become an official chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America,” said Dan Duffy, President & CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America. “Our chapters are on the front lines of creating the next generation of American leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs, and we are excited to see this work expand in Texas.”

Prevent Child Abuse America, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Chicago, is the nation’s oldest organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. In addition to its 50 state chapter network, Prevent Child Abuse America runs Healthy Families America, an evidence-based family support program, which has nearly 600 home visiting sites throughout 38 states and six U.S. territories.

For more information on Prevent Child Abuse Texas, please visit at www.texprotects.org/about/PCAT/. For more information on Prevent Child Abuse America, please visit their website at www.preventchildabuse.org.