Rep. Cindy Burkett Earns TEXPAC Endorsement for Texas Senate

AUSTIN — TEXPAC, the political advocacy arm of the Texas Medical Association (TMA), voted to endorse Rep. Cindy Burkett (R- Sunnyvale), candidate for Texas Senate District 2.

Representative Burkett has served in the Texas Legislature representing Dallas since 2010, in Districts 101 (and 113 after redistricting).

“TEXPAC is proud to support Representative Burkett for Texas Senate, because she has been a consistent strong vote for medicine throughout her years of legislative service,” said TEXPAC Chair Robert Rogers, MD. “She clearly understands the growing health needs of our state and works to address them.”

TEXPAC voted to endorse Representative Burkett during TMA Fall Conference earlier this month. Dr. Rogers noted strong support for her among physicians who live in her district, an important consideration in TEXPAC endorsements.

TEXPAC has previously honored Representative Burkett as a Friend of Medicine. Conversely, her opponent, “Sen. Bob Hall, has been the least effective member of the legislature in regard to medical issues and keeping Texans healthy.”

Senate District 2 includes parts of Dallas, Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Rockwall, and Van Zandt counties.

TEXPAC speaks on behalf of more than 50,000 Texas physicians and medical students, and approximately 4,000 TMA Alliance volunteer members. Organized in 1962, TEXPAC is one of the oldest political action committees in Texas. TEXPAC also is one of the largest bipartisan PACs in the state and ranks first in size among other state medical association PACs.