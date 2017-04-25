Texas’ Voting Map Struck Down, For Now

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Democrats are using the courts again, to keep Latinos and other minorities politically segregated. A special federal judicial panel in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas has ruled on Thursday that the redistricting plan adopted by the Texas legislature deliberately diminishes the influence of the growing Latino voting population. US District Judges Xavier Rodriguez (a Democrat who was appointed by GW Bush) and Orlando Garcia (another Democrat who nominated by Clinton) found that the map was drawn in order to protect incumbent Republican candidates because it that did not create any new minority opportunity districts or enhance minority voting strength. Judge Jerry Smith, a Republican, dissented.

While Rodriguez and Garcia may claim the redrawn boundaries fragmented Latino populations into multiple districts and reduced their overall voting power, the real goal by the groups that brought the suit is to create districts that are minority-dominant so they can win. LULAC, MALDEF, NAACP, and other racial oriented groups want to re-segregate Latinos and blacks into separate districts where race politics can be easily played.

Social, economic, and political integration happen when people are given the freedom to move around and to develop their own future. According to Democrats, particularly insecure minority Democrat politicians, “protecting” their constituents in very important, including keeping them segregated from “dangerous ideas like small government, personal freedoms and responsibilities, and lower taxes. These protective politicians are actually controlling political bosses.

Political bosses like Boss Tweed in New York and George & Archer Parr in south Texas have used this formula to stay in power. They controlled their voters by controlling them economically and by closely monitoring the votes.

The irony of this case is that voting districts should be drawn up without the consideration of race. Yet LULAC and other are demanding that very approach be taken. They want a racist approach to redrawing the districts.

This case is another example of reverse discrimination being used by Democrats to maintain political control over minorities. They are demanding minority voters be segregated.

All minorities should be encouraged to integrate whether socially or politically. They should be encouraged to become part of mainstream America.

We have often seen how Democrats use the “race card” when logic and facts fail. This is yet another case, and liberal Hispanic judges are going along with the game plan.

This case must be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court because 1) it is the right of states to draw up the districts, 2) Texas legislature which drew the districts is a reflection of all the voters of the state, both minority and non-minority, 3) race was not a consideration in the redrawing of the districts, and 4) it is racial discrimination to segregate minorities into minority dominant districts.

Ultimately, an independent and integrated minority voter seems to be the worst nightmare of Democrats.

George Rodriguez

Elconservador.net