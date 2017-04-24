Texas Transition Alliance Meets in Killeen

Texas Workforce Commission partners with military installations and key stakeholders to support transitioning service members

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – In support of Texas veterans and their families, the Texas Transition Alliance met with key stakeholders at Ft. Hood in Killeen. Led by the Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs, partners from state, local and military entities met to review and enhance opportunities for military members who have intent to reside in Texas upon separation.

Supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Transition Alliance partners include Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and several area Local Workforce Development Boards, who will partner with military installations to help streamline services to meet the needs of service members as they transition out of Texas military installations.

In response to Governor Abbott’s charge to identify gaps in services to veterans and develop ways to further assist them in their transition to civilian life, Texas Operation Welcome Home was created to provide training opportunities to service members preparing for employment in high-growth, high-demand occupations. The Texas Transition Alliance is part of the Texas Operation Welcome Home program, created under Governor Abbott’s leadership to meet the needs of service members as they transition out of Texas military installations. The goal of Texas Operation Welcome Home is to provide a clear pathway for military service members as they move into civilian employment in the Lone Star State. Working with other partners, TWC will provide support for service members that are in transition to civilian employment.

“This new program will provide the services and resources our veterans and their families deserve to complete a successful transition to civilian life,” said Governor Abbott. “In order for Texas to compete in a 21st century economy, it is imperative we make investments in our workforce, and I can think of no better investment than our military service members. I thank the Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative for their work in developing this important program and look forward to building on its success in the coming years.”

The Texas Transition Alliance is the State of Texas’s commitment to partner with Texas U.S. Military Installations in Texas to enhance the state’s ability to offer employment, education and outreach services on location during a service member’s 180-day transition period. The Texas Transition Alliance will develop and support events for transitioning service members to connect them with education and employment resources in Texas communities at the earliest stage of departure from service. One of the overall goals of the partnership is to combine best practices, resources and expertise from regional and state partners to help ensure a seamless transition to employment, regardless of branch or component.

“TWC and our partners remain committed to serving and effectively transitioning veterans who dedicate their lives to defending our country and our freedom,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “The Texas Transition Alliance is a partnership that builds on our efforts to coordinate services that improve employment outcomes for our returning heroes.” “The Texas Transition Alliance will work with partners and Texas employers to ensure they are provided with the skilled workforce needed to fill high-demand occupations,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “We know that veterans are hardworking and motivated team members that will bolster any employer’s business, and we want to inform them of the many opportunities available to them so they can have a successful transition.”

Additional support for veterans programs will provide training opportunities to service members preparing for employment in high-growth, high-demand occupations. The program will also provide support for military spouses, providing help with job searches, assessment of skills, labor market information, and résumé writing and interview skills assistance.

“Texas is home to more than 11 million veterans, and we want to keep that number growing,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We want veterans to work in our great state, and our veterans’ programs reflect that desire.”

For more information about Texas Operation Welcome Home and the Transition Alliance, visit www.texasworkforce.org/jobseekers/operation-welcome-home.