Texas State Board of Education to Make Critical Science Courses Decision

The Essence of Science is skepticism – to challenge theories!

By Steve Smith

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – I would like to suggest that if the Texas State Board of Education does away with Sections 3A, 7B, 7G and 9D in the Texas Science Curriculum Requirements, we would be depriving our Texas students of gaining new important knowledge of the natural world.

7… says the Student should know the evolutionary theory is a scientific explanation – not the only explanation.

7B… asks the students to critically examine evolution; specifically with regard to:

– Stasis, is a universally accepted fact, has become an embarrassing feature of the fossil record. Even our Pearson textbook specifically covers stasis and living fossils, mentioning the coelacanth as an example.

– Our own McGraw Hill textbook covers the sequential nature of groups in the fossil record. It suggests that Whales came from land animals – really?

– “The old Darwinian view of evolution as a ladder of more and more efficient forms, leading up to the present, is not borne out by the evidence”.

Piltdown Man was a hoax Nebraska man was reconstructed from a the tooth of a pig

Lucy was an extinct ape

Remember Darwin himself said, “ the lack of transitional fossils is the big problem with my theory.”

– And finally, the fossil record is full of organisms that suddenly appear all at once, and ‘fully formed’ “with no traceable ancestor like clams, snails, sponges, trilobites, and jellyfish.

In conclusion these important, thought-provoking concepts are covered in our students’ textbooks, the teacher surveys said leave it the same, the majority of public comment says to keep it. Most importantly, it does promote critical thinking amongst our students.

7G… In this section where students are asked to understand that all things slowly evolved over time, the modern microscope has presented that the makeup of a cell is so complex, students are challenged to answer what part evolved first, when it needs all of its parts to exist?

9D… No one was there when life began; so it is all speculation. However, the modern Law of Biology states:”Life cannot come from nonlife!

However, the Pearson textbook suggests that “life came from chemicals, because the Earth lacked oxygen”. Yet Pearson admits that the overall path from chemical events, to molecules, to cells remains unresolved.

This is a dated hypothesis. New research suggests that the Earth’s surface was always oxygenated.

Furthermore, if there is no 9D, are we proposing to teach that DNA , which is information, came from something non-intelligent? It is like asking our students to believe a tornado passed through a junkyard and assembled a jumbo jet.

With regard to 3A, Texas’ own Pearson textbook uses “The Flores Hobbit Controversy” to teach our students how important it is to examine all sides of the evidence.

In conclusion, these recommendations by the Biology Committee water down student skepticism, and simply push a monolith of facts.

The bottom line is, science has brought us to the brink of a post Theory of Evolution period. So either Texas is going to lead our progeny with 21st century evidence, or continue to explain a 19th century theory and be like the evolutionists – an Emperor without clothes!