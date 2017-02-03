Texas Senate GOP Caucus Backs Sen. Perry’s Bill to End Sanctuary Cities

Senate Republicans predict a big crowd and lengthy testimonies at tomorrow’s State Affairs hearing.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, members of the Texas Senate Republican Caucus met for a press conference to show their support for Senator Charles Perry’s (R-Lubbock) bill to end sanctuary cities across Texas.

Texas Senate GOP Chairman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, opened the conference stating the urgent need for such legislation. “There have been 210,000 criminal illegal aliens processed in Texas jails since June 1, 2011. These some 210,000 individuals have been charged with more than 559,000 crimes ranging from drug charges to sexual assault and up on to capital offences,including homicide.” Bettencourt added, “It is completely preposterous to allow any local government or official to ignore this reality in public safety.”

Senator Perry added the true need for the legislation. “Senate Bill 4 at its core principle is about the rule of law. Plain and simple,” he stated.

“The integrity of our civil and criminal justice system is built on the premise that it applies to everyone equally. When you undermine that by having individuals determine which laws they will enforce, we create a perception of a double standard that will weaken this nation,” said Senator Perry.

In addition, Senator Dawn Buckingham (R-Austin) filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 to call on sheriff’s offices in all 254 counties to comply with, honor and fulfill the requests included in a federal immigration detainer.

The press conference was held in preparation for tomorrow morning’s hearings on the bill in the State Affairs Committee. “We predict a large crowd and lengthy testimony relating to the bill,” mentioned Senator Bettencourt.

For video from the press conference, please visit http://www.facebook.com/TexasSenateGOP/.