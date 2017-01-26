Texas Senate GOP Caucus Stands With Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick in Protecting Texans

Senate Republican Caucus tells Travis County Sheriff to follow the rule of law and not implement ‘sanctuary’ policies

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Senate Republican Caucus released a letter to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez in response to her refusal to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers investigating potential criminal illegal aliens unless a judicial warrant or court order is obtained.

“This is a reckless and blatant political stunt that not only prohibits law enforcement officers from doing their job, but also jeopardizes the safety of the citizens of Travis County,” members stated. “Successful law enforcement requires the coordination and cooperation of many agencies and entities across all levels of government, ” they added. All 20 members of the caucus unanimously signed off on the letter. “The Caucus stands with Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick and demand she rescind her lawless ‘sanctuary’ policy before its implementation on February 1st,” specified Senate Republican Caucus Chair Paul Bettencourt.

The senate caucus is prepared to act quickly with legislation that will prevent such reckless policies. Senator Charles Perry, author of Senate Bill 4, says he “looks forward to passing strong legislation banning sanctuary policies with overwhelming support.”

“Texas should not allow local jurisdictions to undermine state and federal efforts when it comes to enforcing immigration laws. This is a matter of public safety and our constituents should not be put at a higher risk of harm if a sheriff wishes to release criminals back into our communities instead of handing them over to federal authorities,” said Senator Perry.