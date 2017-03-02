Texas Senate Unanimously Passes Foster Care System Reforms Bill, SB 11

In a respectful demonstration of bipartisanship, the Texas Senate votes 31-0 in support of substantial and necessary reforms to way the state manages its foster care system.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – This afternoon, Senator Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown) issued the following statement regarding the Texas Senate’s unanimous vote in favor of Senate Bill 11:

“Today, the Texas Senate gave its unanimous approval to Senate Bill 11 and took a powerful first step towards fixing the gaps in our foster care system and ensuring that each and every child in this state is kept safe from harm. “For over a year now, I’ve made it clear that protecting the abused and neglected children of Texas would be my highest legislative priority, and today’s outcome in both the House and Senate shows that I am far from alone in that commitment. “Whether in the Senate or the House, whether Democrat or Republican, I believe that each and every member of the Texas Legislature is dedicated to getting this right for the children and families of Texas. They deserve nothing less.”

A medical doctor by training, Dr. Schwertner serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services. Schwertner is currently serving his 3rd term as the senator for Senate District 5, a 10-county region of central and east Texas.