Texas Senate Gives Overwhelming Approval to SB 8 

In a 24-6 vote, the Texas Senate shows its strong support for the Pre-Born Protection and Dignity Act, sends it to the Texas House of Representatives for final approval.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 8, also known as the Pre-Born Protection and Dignity Act, by a 24-6 vote that crossed party lines. The legislation would institute a statewide ban on the sale of fetal tissue from elective abortions and prohibit partial-birth abortion in state law. Following the vote the bill’s author, Senator Charles Schwertner, MD (R-Georgetown) made the following statement:

“Abortion is a human tragedy at every imaginable level, and it’s unconscionable to think that anyone in this world would seek to profit from that pain. The people of Texas simply will not stand for unborn children being torn apart, monetized, and traded like some sort of perverse commodity. Irrespective of political party, the remarkable support shown for the Pre-Born Protection and Dignity Act this afternoon demonstrates just how seriously the members of the Texas Senate feel about respecting and defending the rights of the unborn.”

Establishing a state ban on the sale of fetal tissue was a key priority of Governor Greg Abbott’s LIFE Initiative, which he announced in August 2015. Senate Bill 8 also carries the support of several prominent pro-life organizations, including Texas Right to Life, the Texas Alliance for Life, the Texans for Life Coalition, and the Texas Catholic Conference.

A medical doctor by training, Dr. Schwertner serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services. Schwertner is currently serving his third term as the senator for Senate District 5, a ten-county region of central and east Texas.