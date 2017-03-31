Texas Retailers Unite to Stop Border Adjustment Tax Proposal

National Campaign seeks to Educate Lawmakers on Harmful Impacts​

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — ​The Texas Retail Association, saying it has been joined by more than 120 other national trade associations and businesses, on Thursday launched Americans for Affordable Products, a national campaign to stop the Border Adjustable Tax, or BAT.

The coalition said it will focus on educating lawmakers on what the Texas Retail Association believes will be negative impacts of the new tax, specifically the resulting higher costs consumers will face on family essentials, such as food, gas and clothing.

“We fully support Tax Reform, but it should not be done at the expense of the American Public,” said the Texas Retailers president & CEO, George Kelemen, at a Thursday Press Conference.

“The Border Adjustment Tax would increase prices for our retail members, that will be passed on to consumers, mainly their necessities.”

The Border Adjustable Tax is a component of the tax reform proposal under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives. As currently proposed, the BAT would impose a 20% tax on all imported goods.

“The retail industry pays among the highest effective tax rates of all industries. We, therefore, enthusiastically support reforming the current tax code and welcome the fact that both the President and Congress do so as well,” said the Retail Industry Leaders Association President Sandy Kennedy.

“However, the Border Adjustable Tax is harmful, untested, and would put American retail jobs at risk and force consumers to pay as much as 20% more for family essentials.”

The Retail Industry Leaders Association says it has long supported Comprehensive Tax Reform, but while the House Republican Tax Reform Blueprint contains some important elements, specifically reducing the corporate tax rate to a globally-competitive 20% and the territorial tax approach, the inclusion of a border adjustable tax will significantly hurt retail customers.