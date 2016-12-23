Texas Oil & Gas Statistics for October 2016

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Production for October 2016 as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) is 73,565,318 barrels of crude oil and 582,136,569 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of total gas from oil and gas wells. These preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received. Production reported to the Commission for the same time period last year, October 2015, was: 74,686,442 barrels of crude oil preliminarily, updated to a current figure of 90,084,363 barrels; and 636,226,447 mcf of total gas preliminarily, updated to a current figure of 739,709,848 mcf.

The Commission reports that in the last 12 months, total Texas reported production was 987 million barrels of crude oil and 8.1 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the Commission is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the Commission.

Texas preliminary October 2016 crude oil production averaged 2,373,075 barrels daily, compared to the 2,409,240 barrels daily average of October 2015.

Texas preliminary October 2016 total gas production averaged 18,778,599 mcf a day, compared to the 20,523,434 mcf daily average of October 2015.

Texas production in October 2016 came from 181,637 oil wells and 91,812 gas wells