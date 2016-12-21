Texas House Speaker Straus : A Magical Time at the Texas Capitol

From Speaker Joe Straus

The month of December is a magical time at the Texas Capitol as we celebrate the holidays, welcome thousands of visitors, and come together to deliver Christmas joy to children in need.

The month began as a 26-foot Virginia Pine Christmas tree was delivered to the House chamber. The tree was soon decorated with traditional Christmas ornaments and ornaments provided by every Member of the Texas House to represent their districts.

This year’s ornament from our district in San Antonio was decorated by the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas in honor of the Girl Scout Gold Award, and it has been a wonderful addition to the tree.

We also welcomed students from Johnson High School to sing in the Rotunda of the Capitol and in the House chamber. These students filled the Capitol with beautiful sounds and a lot of holiday joy, and it was our pleasure to host them.

Also, throughout the month, House employees have been donating gifts to give to children in the state’s foster care system. My wife Julie leads this campaign and the District Ornament Project, and I couldn’t be more proud of her dedication and generosity.

The tree will be in the House chamber throughout the month of December. I hope you have the chance to visit your state Capitol and see this historic space at its best and most beautiful.

Most of all, Julie and I want to wish you a very safe and happy holiday season.