Texas Drilling Permits, Completions Up for March 2017

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) issued a total of 1,310 original drilling permits in March 2017 compared to 511 in March 2016. The March total included 1,144 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 11 to re-enter plugged well bores and 155 for re-completions of existing well bores. The breakdown of well types for those permits issued March 2017 included 284 oil, 56 gas, 893 oil or gas, 51 injection, one service and 25 other permits.

In March 2017, Commission staff processed 586 oil, 77 gas, 49 injection and zero other completions compared to 947 oil, 194 gas, 33 injection and eight other completions in March 2016. Total well completions for 2017 year to date are 1,925; down from 3,452 recorded during the same period in 2016.

According to Baker Hughes Inc., the Texas rig count as of April 7 was 418, representing about 50 percent of all active rigs in the United States.

For additional drilling permit and completion statistics, visit the Commission’s website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/well-information/monthly-drilling-completion-and-plugging-summaries/.