Texas Cong. Michael Burgess is GOP’s ObamaCare Repeal Policy Expert

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — Texas Congressman Michael Burgess, who previously worked as an OB-GYN, is one of the crucial behind-the-scenes players in Republican’s efforts to overhaul and repeal the disaster many now know only as ObamaCare (the Affordable Care Act). And as Congress’ longest-serving doctor, the low-key policy wonk is chairman of the House Subcommittee assigned to determine what parts of Barack Obama’s health care law — if any — will exist in now-President Donald Trump’s America.

While faces like House Speaker Paul Ryan might be more recognizable in the national health care debate, Burgess relishes the role he will play, and frequently meets with state-level politicians in Texas, and Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price to better understand how to implement a long-dreamed-of repeal plan.

“A lot of people can make broad comments about the health care bill and say things about the health care bill, but he always knew every book, chapter and verse,” said Kentucky Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie, who serves as Burgess’ deputy on the Energy & Commerce: Subcommittee on Health.

“I have joked with him and said, ‘Your copy of the Affordable Care Act reminds me of some of the Churches of Christ preachers’ Bibles I grew up with,’ that everything is footnoted, tagged and that he really spent a lot of time trying to understand it.”

“I favor success over and above everything else. To me, success means we got rid of the individual mandate, and then whatever other parts we can take care of,” says Burgess.

For Burgess, the path to changing the law is clear — and it won’t need 60 votes in the Senate to pass. “I do realize some of the other voices that percolate around the halls have said we ought to do something simultaneously, but right now I can control what I can control,” Burgess said.

Getting rid of the Individual & Employer Coverage Mandates is Burgess’ top priority. Penalties for declining to purchase health insurance and Medicaid expansion would also go away.

But he thinks two popular provisions should stay:

Parents would be able to keep their children on their health care plans until age 26, and Coverage of pre-existing conditions would remain unchanged

The House Energy & Commerce subcommittee on Health has 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats, and the minority party is determined to use committee hearings to publicly voice displeasure at Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Rep. Gene Green (right,) also of Texas, is the ranking Democrat on the Health Subcommittee and serves with Burgess. Green, who played a role in drafting the Affordable Care Act, vehemently disagrees with Burgess’ views on the matter but said he realized that Democrats in the subcommittee had little opportunity to stall the bill.

The subcommittee is one of two in the House that deal with health care — the other is within the Ways & Means Committee — and the panels are where an health care bill would be debated and amended, if Republican leadership decides not to fast-track it.

But Republicans are under pressure to deliver, and to get something done quickly. Republicans must deal with an already grumbling base of conservatives who want the health care law immediately repealed on ideological grounds.

“I know the line has been repeal and replace. In Tarrant County, that’s not it,” said Arlington Republican Club president William Busby, who worked on the campaigns of some of Burgess’ North Texas colleagues in the House.

“They don’t want it replaced. It’s a free-market thing. They want competition on the market side; they don’t want government running it. They want it repealed, but I’m pretty sure the majority of Republicans, if you polled them in Tarrant County, wouldn’t want it replaced.”

Burgess recently faced criticism for choosing to hold a telephone call-in town hall meeting during the President’s Day Recess, but was also scheduled to hold an in-person town hall in Flower Mound, Texas.

“You will see him walk out there and he sticks to his script,” said Denton County Democratic Party Chairperson Phyllis Wolper, who has known Burgess for decades. “He serves his masters.”

“It’s kind of ridiculous. He really hasn’t had to spend any money,” Wolper said.

“Mike’s very well informed and knows the current legislation very well,” said Dr. Rebecca Parker, the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“I definitely see Mike as sort of that thoughtful leader, a thoughtful expert, and I look forward to seeing what his ideas are.”

“I think as a member of the House he is one of those people we can sit down and work with,” Parker said. “Do we agree with every single idea he has? We’ll see, but he understands emergency care is a core requirement for patients.”

Burgess clearly hasn’t been afraid to take rhetorical shots when it comes to the ObamaCare Afforable Care Act.

“Oh, yes,” Burgess said when he was asked whether the individual mandate was the most important aspect of the law that must be repealed. “That is a freedom-killing, that was illegal, that was immoral, it was unconstitutional. There’s no way in the world that it should have been allowed.”

Burgess got his start in a unique way. He had a natural constituency of Denton County women he had worked with in the delivery room. “He started out as a doctor, and he was quite famous in these parts

for all the babies he delivered,” Wolper said.

“The ladies brought pictures of their babies to rallies.”

“My job is to get something through the subcommittee that the full committee can vote on and send to the floor,” Burgess said.

“If I can change America in the process, you bet, I want to do that. I signed up for it.”