Comptroller Hegar’s Office Releases Health Care Spending Report

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently issued a report examining health care-related spending by 68 state agencies and higher education institutions from fiscal 2011 through 2015.

The report includes an analysis of all state government health care spending and an in-depth look at the five state agencies reporting the largest share of that spending — the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (59.1 percent), the Department of Aging and Disability Services (11 percent), the Department of State Health Services (4.9 percent), the Employees Retirement System (4.4 percent) and the Teacher Retirement System (3.1 percent).

Together, these agencies accounted for 82.5 percent of all state health care spending in fiscal 2015.

The report also features a section on health care spending by counties, which play an important role in health care delivery and have also seen escalating costs.

Among the report’s findings:

in fiscal 2015, Texas spent $42.9 billion on health care, representing 43.1 percent of all state appropriations.

from fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2015, state health care expenditures rose by 19.7 percent, a rate exceeding the growth of both inflation and the Texas population in the same time period.

in Texas, health care spending represents about 12 percent of gross state product.

“As the Legislature begins to examine state spending, I’m pleased to provide lawmakers with essential information about one of the most significant components of the Texas budget,” Hegar said. “New medical technology and prescription drugs, uncompensated and indigent care, chronic disease, an aging population, increased utilization and provider shortages are among some of the factors that have contributed to Texas’ rapid rise in health care spending.”

Texas provides health care coverage for certain indigent, disabled and incarcerated residents and for teachers, state employees and retirees. Read the report on the Comptroller’s website.