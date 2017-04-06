Hegar Provides Roundup of Upcoming May Bond Elections

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the release of the Spring 2017 Bond Election Roundup, which details bond election proposals for more than five dozen local governments.

The updated page includes information for about 70 local bond elections, ranging from a $1.8 million bond election for the Chico school district to a $737.5 million bond package for the Lewisville school district. Local elections will be held on May 6.

“Our Bond Election Roundup portal is a key element of our local transparency efforts, giving Texas taxpayers important information on debt proposals before they go to the polls,” Hegar said. “These elections often don’t get much attention, especially in odd-numbered years when there isn’t much on the ballot. We want to make sure voters have the information they need to make smart choices when it comes to their local finances.”

The Comptroller’s office also released the Debt-at-a-Glance tool with updated debt totals and trends for Texas cities, counties, school districts and community college districts.

Debt at a Glance is a user-friendly online resource that outlines debt totals and trends as well as details on tax rates, bond elections, authorized but unissued debt, certificates of obligation and links to available comprehensive annual financial reports (CAFRs).