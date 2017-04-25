Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Recognizes McKinney for Milestone Transparency Achievement

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The city of McKinney recently became the state’s first local government entity to achieve each of five transparency goals through Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Transparency Stars program.

McKinney received a Public Pensions Transparency Star, awarded to local governments that provide residents and taxpayers with not only key information regarding local pension liabilities, but also the tools and explanations they need to better understand those liabilities.

On Monday, Hegar visited McKinney to commend city officials on their local government transparency achievements. “I applaud McKinney for embracing this program and taking a leadership role when it comes to local government transparency,” Hegar said. “As Texas’ first five-star transparency city, McKinney is setting an example that I hope all local government entities in Texas will follow. McKinney residents should be proud of this achievement and know that their city is providing them the crucial information they need to make informed decisions about their city’s financial future.”

McKinney has already received Transparency Stars in the categories of traditional finances, contracts and procurement, economic development, and debt obligations.

The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in 2016 to recognize cities, counties and school districts that provide easy online access to important financial data. For more information including qualification criteria and other award recipients, visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Starswebsite. Also, the Comptroller’s Public Pension search tool has been updated with the latest details on state and local pension plans in Texas as reported to the Pension Review Board.