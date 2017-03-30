Texas’ Buckingham & Capriglione Make GOPAC’s 2017 Class of Emerging Leaders

“Our 2017 Class of Emerging Leaders exemplifies men & women who are focused on boosting their state’s efforts…”

Texas Insider Report: ARLINGTON, VA — GOPAC, the Republican Party’s premier center for educating and electing a new generation of State-level Republican leaders, announced earlier today that Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham (above) & Texas State Representative Giovanni Capriglione (right) were chosen as two of the organization’s 26 most-qualified “Emerging Leaders” for 2017.

GOPAC noted that its 2017 Class of Emerging Leaders represented a list of promising State Legislators which were “selected for their potential and ability to impact their state and the Republican Party.”

“As we grow the roster of Republicans who are ready to lead in their state legislatures and run for higher office, our 2017 Class of Emerging Leaders exemplifies men & women who are focused on boosting their state’s efforts to create jobs and protect their communities,” said GOPAC Chairman David Avella.

“This year’s honorees join the members of Congress, Statewide Elected Officials and State Legislative Leaders who have benefited from our mission and programs. We welcome their involvement and are excited to help foster their success.”

The Emerging Leaders Program involves a yearlong initiative of coaching and developing State Legislators from across the country on how to be effective legislative leaders.

This year’s class will begin their involvement at the 7th Annual Emerging Leaders Summit, which takes place from June 12th to 15th. The Summit gives participants the opportunity to learn from policy experts, veteran lawmakers, communications professionals and seasoned political strategists as well as each other.

These leaders return to their states better equipped to advance the ideas they are championing and prepare for the rigors of campaigning for higher office, ensuring that a healthy roster of prepared and tested State Leaders are ready to lead in their legislatures and-or run for higher office.

To be selected, an Emerging Leader must be nominated by a member of the GOPAC’s Legislative Leaders Advisory Board, or the legislative leader in their state.

GOPAC’s 2017 Class of Emerging Leaders:

Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld Virginia State Senator Glen Sturtevant Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham South Carolina State Senator Scott Talley Ohio State Senator Frank LaRose Nebraska State Senator Brett Lindstrom Minnesota State Senator Paul Anderson Kentucky State Senator Julie Adams Indiana State Senator Aaron Freeman Arizona State Senator Steve Smith Arkansas State Senator Bart Hester

Florida State Representative Paul Renner Georgia State Representative Meagan Hanson Indiana State Representative Chris May Kansas State Representative Erin Davis Michigan State Representative Shane Hernandez Mississippi State Representative Jason White Missouri State Representative Holly Rehder Nevada State Assemblyman Keith Pickard North Carolina State Representative Josh Dobson Ohio State Representative Rick Carfagna Oklahoma State Representative Ryan Martinez South Carolina State Representative Joshua Putnam Texas State Representative Giovanni Capriglione Wisconsin State Representative Shannon Zimmerman

To learn more about the Class of 2017, visit gopac.org/emerging-leaders.