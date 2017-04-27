Texas Adds Oil & Gas Jobs for 6th Straight Month

Recovery Remains Tentative as Operators Cautiously Step up Activity

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas oil and natural gas companies gained 3,500 upstream jobs* in March, marking the sixth month of job growth as the tentative recovery of the Texas oil and natural gas industry continues.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas has gained 10,300 upstream oil and natural gas jobs over the past 6 months. As of March 2017, employment in the Texas oil and natural gas upstream sector is down 97,700 jobs from peak employment in December 2014.

“The Texas oil and natural gas industry, while slowly recovering, is not out of the woods yet. Oil and natural gas companies are watching every penny as they attempt to re-establish their competitive foothold in the global market,” said Todd Staples, president of Texas Oil & Gas Association. “As the Texas legislature enters its final weeks, we remain on alert for any legislation that could negatively impact the competitive environment in Texas and set back this job recovery. If Texas stays the course with smart public policies and science-based regulations, the oil and natural gas industry can continue to secure our economy, our environment and our future.”

*The upstream sector includes oil and natural gas extraction and supporting activities and does not include other sectors in the oil and natural gas industry such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines and gas utilities.