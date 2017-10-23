Texas Adds 256,100 Jobs Over the Past Year

Texas insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas ⎯ Texas added an estimated 256,100 seasonally adjusted jobs over the past year. There were overall job decreases of 7,300 in September, due largely to effects from Hurricane Harvey. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent in August and remained below the national rate of 4.2 percent. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.1 percent.

“Hurricane Harvey impacted overall job numbers in September, but the dynamic Texas economy has created jobs in 10 of 11 industries over the year,” said Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Andres Alcantar. “TWC remains focused on building and deploying all partnerships necessary to support the rebuilding of our communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey and to put our fellow Texans back to work.”

Employment in the Professional and Business Services industry increased by 5,900 jobs in September. Over the year, this industry has gained 41,700 jobs. Financial Activities employment expanded by 5,000 jobs. These gains were offset by losses in other industries including Leisure and Hospitality which lost 21,300 jobs.

“Texas’ economic growth is boosted by the resilience of our employers who have added 230,300 private-sector jobs over the past year,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “TWC is committed to ensuring our state resources and services are provided to help get Texans get back to work after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Harvey.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.7 percent, followed by the Midland MSA with a rate of 2.8 percent. The Austin-Round Rock, College Station-Bryan and Lubbock MSAs registered a rate of 2.9 percent for September.

“All Goods Producing industries showed strength in Texas in September, including Manufacturing, which has added 37,200 jobs over the year,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “If you have been unable to work due to Hurricane Harvey, go to texasworkforce.org for more information on disaster recovery resources for jobseekers.”

Audio downloads with comments from Commissioner Alvarez on the latest labor market data are available on the TWC website press release page. Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit tracer2.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).